Legal Solutions Industry Leader Launches CLM Matrix: Spring '20 Release at Virtual Conference

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, the market-leading provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management, and legal analytics solutions today announced the CLM Matrix Spring '20 release. The solution's intuitive visual workflow capabilities help customers automate processes to improve compliance and increase productivity. The new user interface enables customers to drive rapid user adoption.

CLM Matrix, acquired by Wolters Kluwer in May 2019, is a fully configurable contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution that helps companies manage end-to-end contract processes to drive productivity, mitigate risk, and optimize profits. The platform features a searchable contract repository giving users the ability to define a single source of truth for all their contracts. CLM Matrix also complements ELM Solutions' matter and spend systems to help corporate legal departments improve business outcomes.

The CLM Matrix Spring '20 release empowers nontechnical users to create, configure, and adjust workflows and policies with minimal training, freeing up resources and speeding up time to revenue. The new, modern user experience streamlines productivity and drives high rates of user adoption. These new features make auditing and compliance oversight simpler with increased visibility into contract processes and policies.

"As our customers look for new ways to mitigate risks and optimize profits, Wolters Kluwer is pleased to deliver an intuitive and flexible contract lifecycle management tool that aligns with our portfolio of solutions that solve our clients' most pressing workflow needs," said Barry Ader, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing for Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions. "The CLM Matrix Spring '20 release, with its modern user interface and visual workflow design, showcases our commitment to providing world-class customer experiences with products that automate processes to improve efficiency and drive positive business outcomes."

CLM Matrix was named a 'Strong Performer' in The Forrester Wave: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2019. According to the report, written by Vice President and Principal Analyst Andrew Bartels, "its reference clients loved its usability and gave it very high scores for implementation support and ongoing customer service."

Wolters Kluwer's ELM Solutions is the market-leading global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions. We provide a comprehensive suite of tools that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments trust our innovative technology and end-to-end customer experience to drive world-class business outcomes. The award-winning products include Passport, the highest rated ELM solution in the latest Hyperion MarketViewLegal Market Intelligence Report; TyMetrix 360°, the industry's leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution; CLM Matrix, named a "strong performer" in The Forrester Wave: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2019 report; and the LegalVIEW portfolio of legal analytics solutions based upon the industry's largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $130 billion in invoices.

