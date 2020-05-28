Ferrous Sulfate Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 4 Bn by 2027; Growing Prevalence of Anemia to Propel Significant Growth: TMR

- Market to reach the valuation of approximately USD 4 billion by the year 2027

- Use in construction and water treatment applications to propel growth in the market

- Asia Pacific to be a prominent regional player over the forecast period

ALBANY, New York, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ferrous sulfate market is on its way to an impressive market valuation over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. This will spur creation of new and untapped growth opportunities in the market landscape. By the end of 2027, the market worth would be up to USD 4 billion.

"A moderate growth rate of 3% will be charted by the global ferrous sulfate market over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. A host of reasons like increased use in waste water treatment, which itself is witnessing growth, and development of fertilizers (granular) is paving way for this. Lucrative opportunities are set to emerge in the construction industry in the period as it is set to see an increase in work volumes, paving way for higher demand for dyes and pigments", opines Transparency Market Research.

Key Findings of Global Ferrous Sulfate Market Study:

On the basis of end-use, water treatment segment is set to contribute massively to the growth of the global ferrous sulfate market over the forecast period

Product-wise, ferrous sulfate heptahydrate will see emergence as a high value segment

Asia Pacific to be a lucrative regional market in the global landscape from 2019 to 2027

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Ferrous Sulfate Market:

The market of global ferrous sulfate market, which is on a sturdy growth curve over the forecast period, is set to experience buoyancy owing to a number of prominent trends and drivers. As per Transparency Market Research, the most notable ones include increase in use in waste water treatment applications. A glimpse into growth factors is provided below:

High efficiency and superior effectiveness to contribute positively to demand for ferrous sulfate as sludge dewatering agent

Waste water treatment is taken as a serious endeavor world over as water and surrounding land quality is deteriorating notably; water scarcity playing a positive role

Use in construction industry to be a significant growth propeller; volumes in the industry to increase by 85% by the year 2030

Used in iron supplements, ferrous sulfate will witness increase in demand as an increase in incidence of the mineral deficiency (leading to anemia) is noted

Poor lifestyle choices such as unbalanced diets are paving way growth in cases of anemia

Regional Analysis of Global Ferrous Sulfate Market:

Asia Pacific (APAC) to account for a sizeable share of the global ferrous sulfate market over the assessment period that the report delves into

China is set to stay at the forefront of this growth; Japan to chart sluggish growth; India to chart moderate statistics

Construction volumes to increase in the region, especially in China and India, countries that will hold a sizeable share of the market

Competitive Analysis of Global Ferrous Sulfate Market:

The prominent players that are driving the global ferrous sulfate market forward with their active and aggressive strategies of growth are Venator Materials PLC, Kemira; KRONOS, Worldwide, Inc., CINKARNA Celje d.d., Gökay Group, Crown Technology, Inc, and Verdesian Life Sciences, among others. These are included in the comprehensive profiling laid out in the market report prepared by Transparency Market Research. A range of strategies are often deployed by market players to gain an edge over competitors. These are also covered in the market report.

Global Ferrous Sulfate Market: Segmentation

Ferrous Sulfate Market, by Product

Ferrous Sulfate Heptahydrate

Ferrous Sulfate Monohydrate

Ferrous Sulfate Tetrahydrate

Ferrous Sulfate Anhydrous

Others (including Ferrous Sulfate Pentahydrate)

Ferrous Sulfate Market, by Form

Granule/Powder

Liquid

Ferrous Sulfate Market, by End Use

Pharmaceuticals

Water Treatment

Pigments

Construction (Cement)

Animal Feed

Chemical Production/Intermediates

Agrochemicals/Fertilizers

Food & Beverages

Others (including Electrical & Electronics, Mining, and Fish Hatchery)

Ferrous Sulfate Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Switzerland



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Peru



Argentina



Colombia



Chile



Uruguay



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

