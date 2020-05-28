Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2020) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for BioHarvest Sciences Inc. and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community.

Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") in providing the Services.

Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of 6 months and then shall be renewed for successive three (3) month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the Agreement. Hybrid will be compensated at a monthly fee of $15,000.00, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term.

Dr. Zaki Rakib, Chief Executive Officer at BioHarvest Sciences Inc. commented, "BioHarvest Sciences is a Biotech innovator with a unique platform technology for plants cells growth capable of addressing multiple high growth verticals. These include but not limited to the Nutraceuticals and Cannabis markets. It is essential to constantly communicate with investors and shareholders the Company's capabilities, potential and performance. We are happy to have a world class team like Hybrid Financial assisting us in such task."

About Hybrid Financial Ltd.:

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent protected Biofarming technology. It is the first and only industrial large-scale plant cell growth technology capable of directly and constantly producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The technology has been already validated by Vinia, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest. By adapting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate cells production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.'s objective is to become the leading supplier of Cannabis for both the medicinal and recreational legal use. See the following hyperlink for a visual description of our Biofarming technology: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7pxqAoTf5g

