Nordisk Bergteknik AB (publ) (the "Company") has applied to have its bond loan delisted from STO FN Bond Market Institutional on the condition that the bond loan is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds. Today, May 28, 2020, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's bond loan to trading on STO Corporate Bonds with effect from May 29, 2020. As a result thereof, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the company's bond loan from STO FN Bond Market Institutional with effect from May 28, 2020. ISIN SE0012729234 -------------------------- Trading code NBTE -------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact issuer surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB