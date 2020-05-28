Regulatory News:

AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY), an international specialist in BtoB digital audio solutions (ISIN Code: BE0974334667/Ticker: ALAVY), today announced that the equity research company MERODIS has initiated its equity research coverage with an estimated fair value per share at 6.19 euros.

This coverage aims at increasing AudioValley's Euronext visibility and broaden its investors base.

The MERODIS equity research note is available on the company's website, in the Documentation section: See the full financial analysis here.

NEXT EVENT

First-half 2020 revenue

Monday July 27, 2020 (after market close)

