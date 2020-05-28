DGAP-Media / 2020-05-28 / 17:19 *Vienna, May 28, 2020* Petro Welt Technologies AG hereby announces that the analyst and investor conference will be held on June 5, 2020. *About Petro Welt Technologies AG* Petro Welt Technologies AG, which is domiciled in Vienna is one of the leading and first established OFS companies in Russia and the CIS and is specialized in services which increase the productivity of new as well as existing oil & gas formations. *Contact* Konstantin Huber (be.public) Investor Relations T: +43 1 503 2 503-29 huber@bepublic.at End of Media Release Issuer: Petro Welt Technologies AG Key word(s): Finance 2020-05-28 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Petro Welt Technologies AG Kärntner Ring 11-13 1010 Vienna Austria Phone: +43 1 535 23 20-0 Fax: +43 1 535 23 20-20 E-mail: ir@pewete.com Internet: www.pewete.com ISIN: AT0000A00Y78 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1058229 End of News DGAP Media 1058229 2020-05-28

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2020 11:19 ET (15:19 GMT)