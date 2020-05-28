Neutra Corp: Neutra Retires More Convertible Debt, Ready for Greater Growth

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) has completed payments on the last of its convertible debts with one of its lenders, demonstrating the company's strength and preparing it for future growth opportunities. The retiring of this debt places Neutra in a better position to thrive as the world begins reopening amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The retiring of this convertible debt testifies to the soundness of our business plan," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "Even in a time of growing economic uncertainty, we were able to meet our goals and retire debt. Now we are focusing on our operation, growth and expansion into new markets without hindrance. The market for hemp-based CBD products has never been greater, and thanks to our new facility in Houston and our Texas hemp license, we ready for bigger and brighter days ahead."

Neutra last month announced it was ready to open a hemp processing and CBD manufacturing site in Houston. This came shortly on the heels of the news Neutra subsidiary VIVIS had been granted a hemp-handling license in the state of Texas. The license enables VIVIS to legally cultivate and process hemp in the Lone Star State. The last two moves were key parts in the company's long-term vertical integration strategy, which means Neutra now controls its hemp supply from cultivation, to processing to manufacturing to sales.

