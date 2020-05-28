Jefferies announced today a total donation to over 85 different charities of $9.25 million as a result of a firmwide global effort to raise money to honor the memory of their late CFO Peg Broadbent, who was a victim of this terrible disease.

Through the firm's Global Coronavirus Relief Charity Day held May 27th, Jefferies' clients helped to generate $7.65 million in donated net trading commissions. In addition, Jefferies as a firm will donate $1 million directly, and voluntary donations from Jefferies' 3,822 employees totaled $600,000.

"We could not be prouder of our entire Jefferies family for raising $9.25 million and are greatly appreciative of the incredible partnership our clients have shown us in supporting our fight against Covid-19. The full $9.25 million will be wired today and go to direct relief efforts at over 85 worthy global charities who are each in the front lines helping those most impacted by the Coronavirus global pandemic. We went broadly to a large number of charities globally as this is truly a tragedy that affects all of us and, in particular, those who are most disadvantaged and in the greatest need.

The charities selected are both big and small and represent everything from food banks, child care services, assistance with PPE and other medical supplies, support for front line medical workers, assistance for afflicted military personnel, local teen centers, support for police and fire, workforce training and re-training and many other worthy areas that are most in need. We thank our employees and clients for aiding in the selection of many of these remarkable charities.

Finally, all of us at Jefferies would like to thank all the dedicated professionals working tirelessly on the front line to help those in need. They are the true heroes whom we are honored to help in Peg's name."

Contributions in the following amounts will be immediately distributed to these respected organizations:

NYC Mayor's Fund Peg's Cure 150,000 All Hands and Hearts 150,000 American Heart Association 150,000 Bowery Mission 150,000 Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation 150,000 Houston Police Foundation 150,000 International Rescue Committee 150,000 Robin Hood Foundation 150,000 Strive 150,000 The Bass Foundation 150,000 World Central Kitchen 150,000 We Can TogetherFromHome 100,000 Achievement First 100,000 Aktion Deutschland Hilft 100,000 Alzheimer's Association 100,000 Ambitious About Autism 100,000 Barnardo's 100,000 BMS Family Health and Wellness Center 100,000 Bob Woodruff Foundation 100,000 Boys Girls Clubs of the Austin Area 100,000 Brewers Community Foundation 100,000 Buttle UK 100,000 Central Texas Food Bank 100,000 Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust 100,000 Chrysalis 100,000 City Harvest 100,000 Citymeals on Wheels 100,000 Columbia Children's Hospital 100,000 Community Food Bank of New Jersey 100,000 Covenant House 100,000 Doctors Without Borders 100,000 East High EOP (Education Partnership Organization) 100,000 Elmhurst Hospital Charity 100,000 Family Promise of Bergen County 100,000 FarmLink 100,000 Feeding America 100,000 Food Bank For New York City 100,000 Foodlink 100,000 Habitat for Humanity Japan 100,000 Hance Family Foundation 100,000 Humanity Inclusion 100,000 Hunger Free America 100,000 Imperial Health Charity 100,000 Kids in Crisis 100,000 Kohka Foundation 100,000 Lahey Clinic Foundation 100,000 Mail Force Charity 100,000 Martha's Table 100,000 Médecins Sans Frontières 100,000 Memorial Hermann Foundation 100,000 My Sister's Place 100,000 National Emergencies Trust 100,000 Navajo Nation Covid-19 Relief Fund 100,000 Nazareth Housing 100,000 Neighbourly Community Fund 100,000 NHS Charities Together 100,000 Northwell Health's COVID-19 Emergency Fund 100,000 NYU Langone 100,000 Off Their Plate 100,000 Oxfam India 100,000 Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation 100,000 Red Hook Initiative 100,000 Rosetree Trust 100,000 Royal College of Nursing Foundation 100,000 RVNAhealth 100,000 Second Harvest 100,000 Sempre Con Voi (Always with You) 100,000 St Michael's House 100,000 TBD 1 100,000 TBD 2 100,000 TBD 3 100,000 TCF Bank 100,000 The Care Workers Charity 100,000 The River Fund New York 100,000 The United Way of Central Indiana COVID-19 Relief Fund 100,000 The World Health Organization (WHO) 100,000 Trinity's Services Food for the Homeless 100,000 The Trussell Trust 100,000 UNICEF 100,000 UR Medicine Home Care's Meals on Wheels 100,000 URMC COVID-19 Emergency Fund 100,000 Valpo Surf Project, Inc. 100,000 Volunteers of Legal Service 100,000 Our Dream Their Smile 100,000 West Side Campaign Against Hunger 100,000 Women United in Philanthropy 100,000 Women's Center of Greater Danbury 100,000

$ 9,250,000

Jefferies Group LLC is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. Focused on serving clients for nearly 60 years, Jefferies is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005663/en/

Contacts:

Richard Khaleel, +1 212 284 2556, rkhaleel@jefferies.com