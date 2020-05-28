Jefferies announced today a total donation to over 85 different charities of $9.25 million as a result of a firmwide global effort to raise money to honor the memory of their late CFO Peg Broadbent, who was a victim of this terrible disease.
Through the firm's Global Coronavirus Relief Charity Day held May 27th, Jefferies' clients helped to generate $7.65 million in donated net trading commissions. In addition, Jefferies as a firm will donate $1 million directly, and voluntary donations from Jefferies' 3,822 employees totaled $600,000.
"We could not be prouder of our entire Jefferies family for raising $9.25 million and are greatly appreciative of the incredible partnership our clients have shown us in supporting our fight against Covid-19. The full $9.25 million will be wired today and go to direct relief efforts at over 85 worthy global charities who are each in the front lines helping those most impacted by the Coronavirus global pandemic. We went broadly to a large number of charities globally as this is truly a tragedy that affects all of us and, in particular, those who are most disadvantaged and in the greatest need.
The charities selected are both big and small and represent everything from food banks, child care services, assistance with PPE and other medical supplies, support for front line medical workers, assistance for afflicted military personnel, local teen centers, support for police and fire, workforce training and re-training and many other worthy areas that are most in need. We thank our employees and clients for aiding in the selection of many of these remarkable charities.
Finally, all of us at Jefferies would like to thank all the dedicated professionals working tirelessly on the front line to help those in need. They are the true heroes whom we are honored to help in Peg's name."
Contributions in the following amounts will be immediately distributed to these respected organizations:
NYC Mayor's Fund Peg's Cure
150,000
All Hands and Hearts
150,000
American Heart Association
150,000
Bowery Mission
150,000
Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation
150,000
Houston Police Foundation
150,000
International Rescue Committee
150,000
Robin Hood Foundation
150,000
Strive
150,000
The Bass Foundation
150,000
World Central Kitchen
150,000
We Can TogetherFromHome
100,000
Achievement First
100,000
Aktion Deutschland Hilft
100,000
Alzheimer's Association
100,000
Ambitious About Autism
100,000
Barnardo's
100,000
BMS Family Health and Wellness Center
100,000
Bob Woodruff Foundation
100,000
Boys Girls Clubs of the Austin Area
100,000
Brewers Community Foundation
100,000
Buttle UK
100,000
Central Texas Food Bank
100,000
Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
100,000
Chrysalis
100,000
City Harvest
100,000
Citymeals on Wheels
100,000
Columbia Children's Hospital
100,000
Community Food Bank of New Jersey
100,000
Covenant House
100,000
Doctors Without Borders
100,000
East High EOP (Education Partnership Organization)
100,000
Elmhurst Hospital Charity
100,000
Family Promise of Bergen County
100,000
FarmLink
100,000
Feeding America
100,000
Food Bank For New York City
100,000
Foodlink
100,000
Habitat for Humanity Japan
100,000
Hance Family Foundation
100,000
Humanity Inclusion
100,000
Hunger Free America
100,000
Imperial Health Charity
100,000
Kids in Crisis
100,000
Kohka Foundation
100,000
Lahey Clinic Foundation
100,000
Mail Force Charity
100,000
Martha's Table
100,000
Médecins Sans Frontières
100,000
Memorial Hermann Foundation
100,000
My Sister's Place
100,000
National Emergencies Trust
100,000
Navajo Nation Covid-19 Relief Fund
100,000
Nazareth Housing
100,000
Neighbourly Community Fund
100,000
NHS Charities Together
100,000
Northwell Health's COVID-19 Emergency Fund
100,000
NYU Langone
100,000
Off Their Plate
100,000
Oxfam India
100,000
Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation
100,000
Red Hook Initiative
100,000
Rosetree Trust
100,000
Royal College of Nursing Foundation
100,000
RVNAhealth
100,000
Second Harvest
100,000
Sempre Con Voi (Always with You)
100,000
St Michael's House
100,000
TBD 1
100,000
TBD 2
100,000
TBD 3
100,000
TCF Bank
100,000
The Care Workers Charity
100,000
The River Fund New York
100,000
The United Way of Central Indiana COVID-19 Relief Fund
100,000
The World Health Organization (WHO)
100,000
Trinity's Services Food for the Homeless
100,000
The Trussell Trust
100,000
UNICEF
100,000
UR Medicine Home Care's Meals on Wheels
100,000
URMC COVID-19 Emergency Fund
100,000
Valpo Surf Project, Inc.
100,000
Volunteers of Legal Service
100,000
Our Dream Their Smile
100,000
West Side Campaign Against Hunger
100,000
Women United in Philanthropy
100,000
Women's Center of Greater Danbury
100,000
