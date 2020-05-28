Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Scandic Hotels Group held on May 28, 2020 approved a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to six (6) new shares per seven (7) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 20.00 per share. The Ex-date is 29 May, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of forwards in Scandic Hotels Group (SHOT). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=778271