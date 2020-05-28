GaN Systems named a Cool Vendor in the Gartner May 2020 Cool Vendors in Technology Innovation Through Power and Energy Electronics

OTTAWA, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, today announced the company has been recognized as a Cool Vendor in the May 2020 Cool Vendors in Technology Innovation Through Power and Energy Electronics report by Gartner, Inc, the world's leading research and advisory company (Gartner subscription required). According to the report, "this research outlines four technologies from emerging providers whose innovations, being foundational, offer significant savings across electrical use cases with growing customer success."

In its Cool Vendors in Technology Innovation Through Power and Energy Electronics report[1], some of Gartner's key findings include "viable emerging power and energy-related technologies are improving the return on investment across multiple digital initiatives, including edge data centers, mobile robots and electric transport" and "the benefits of these power and energy innovations go beyond savings in the electricity bill and include broader OPEX, CAPEX, size (power density), safety and reliability improvements."

GaN Systems products are used in a variety of applications ranging from the smallest and lightest USB-C mobile phone and laptop PC chargers, to high reliability industrial motor drives, to electric vehicles, both passenger and high-performance racing. GaN Systems' customers are being disruptive in their markets and taking leadership positions with the use of GaN power transistors.

"We are honored to be named a Cool Vendor by Gartner and consider this another significant confirmation of our vision and unique position in the marketplace," said Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. "GaN Systems is committed to not only developing new and disruptive technologies that transform the power semiconductor marketplace, but also in playing a major role in assisting established power and energy conversion companies to better understand the advantages of embracing Gallium Nitride (GaN). Our focus is on ensuring the power transistor products we provide today meet the needs of our customer's innovations."

[1]Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Technology Innovation Through Power and Energy Electronics," George Brocklehurst, Bill Ray, Martin Reynolds, May 19, 2020.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About GaN Systems:

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the largest portfolio of transistors that uniquely address the needs of today's most demanding industries including data center servers, renewable energy systems, automotive, industrial motors and consumer electronics. As a market-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the rules of transistor performance, GaN Systems is enabling power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn and scan this QR code for WeChat.

Media Inquiries:

Beth Trier

Trier and Company for GaN Systems

beth@triercompany.com

+1 (415) 285-6147

SOURCE: GaN Systems

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591689/GaN-Systems-Named-a-Cool-Vendor-in-the-Gartner-May-2020-Cool-Vendors-in-Technology-Innovation-Through-Power-and-Energy-Electronics