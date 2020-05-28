NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of forwards in Scandic Hotels Group (SHOT) due to a rights issue. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 12/20. Adjusted series have received an "X" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found below. For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=778278