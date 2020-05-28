Ace Natural Announces Wholesome Food Club - Organic Contactless Pick Up Service

Wholesome Food Club Offers Fresh, Organic Food Pick Ups in Westchester, NY

WESTCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Ace Natural, a leading organic food distributor based in NY, has launched a new business unit that offers farmer's market quality organic produce from the safety of your car. Customers can visit the new site, which goes live on (date), and choose the food and ingredients they would like to purchase along with the time and date they would like to pick it up, then the Wholesome Food Club will prepare the contactless pickup.

During this time of staying home people are missing old routines, including choosing food items and fresh, organic produce at local farmer's markets. The Wholesome Food Club is bringing that feeling back by offering those fresh and local ingredients we can no longer go out and shop for in-person and more. While Ace Natural sells directly to commercial businesses, the Wholesome Food Club will be making those items, and savings, available to customers. Since the food will be sold directly from the Westchester location, they will be handled significantly less than the food you will find in retail stores.

"We are excited to offer this new service to the Westchester community. It's an opportunity to get out of the house and get the quality ingredients you've been missing without some of the risks. The safety of our employees and community is our number one priority, so we will be adhering to strict food handling and pickup safety measures to ensure a safe and contactless process."

The Wholesome Food Club is powered by Ace Natural, an award-winning food distributor known for sustainability, certified organic food and offering local items whenever possible. The company has been at the forefront of organic and natural products since its inception and has also been carbon neutral since 2016. Ace Natural won the award for Greenest Distributor in the US by the Green Restaurant Association in 2018. The Wholesome Food Club will offer the same responsible sourcing and distribution that has made Ace Natural a leader in the food industry.

For more information, or to order your own items, please visit www.wholesomefoodclub.com.

About Ace Natural

Ace Natural is a service-focused, customer-driven natural and organic food distribution business serving New York City and beyond. Ace has a rich 20-year history providing superb service to the most discerning NYC restaurants, caterers, food retailers and distributors. The company has a strong foothold and a passion for improving the lifestyles of New Yorkers.

For more information please contact Alberto Gonzalez alberto@acenatural.com (646) 772 4205

