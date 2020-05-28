A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has worked with 100+ companies in the manufacturing industry across the globe. Our expertise in the field of market research enables us to offer tailored solutions that empower manufacturing industry leaders to gauge how prepared and well-positioned they are for the future. Request a complimentary proposal to learn more about our services for your business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005642/en/

For biopharmaceutical manufacturers, the market trends are favorable. Rising demand for targeted therapies and the globalization of specialty pharmaceutical commercialization are creating a host of growth opportunities for manufacturers. As a result, there is an unprecedented rise in the quantities of commercial and clinical drugs that are being shipped to patients across the globe. However, this also means that the stakes and costs for high-value cold chain products in global clinical trials have undergone a dramatic increase, due which the industry now operates in an environment where there is increased focus to minimize the loss on products or samples. This necessitates global manufacturers in the biopharmaceutical sector to keep abreast of the advances in biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging technology and processes that maintain the quality standards and ensure the safety of cold chain products.

Is your business prepared to meet the demand-supply upheavals due to COVID-19? Contact us for comprehensive market insights and agile strategies to overcome market disruptions due to the ongoing crisis.

In this article, pharma industry experts lay down some macro-trends and key takeaways in biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging that manufacturers must consider as they work to identify innovations and drive new growth globally.

Expanding global clinical trials:

The number of registered clinical trials across the globe has cross 1 million. The need for efficient global clinical trials are increasing with the rising regulatory mandate for tests to be conducted within the country where the manufacturers seek launch and market new drugs and targeted therapies. With the expansion of the global clinical trials market, there are significant hurdles that manufacturers must overcome in order to ensure that products arrive at the right place, at the right temperature, and within the expected time frame. Navigating geo-political roadblocks to ensure higher performance of the clinical and commercial supply chain is crucial for both manufacturers and cold chain packaging partners. To avoid any hindrances to clinical trials of drug shipments in emerging countries for time and temperature-sensitive medications, manufacturers should consider working with specialty logistics experts in these countries.

Meeting unique temperature needs:

The rising hype around targeted therapies, biologics, and personalized medicines demand better temperature control measures in the biopharmaceutical supply chain. The wider range of new temperature requirements for these products requires manufacturers to focus on more than just cold shipping, it requires new biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging solutions. It becomes highly challenging to maintain product temperatures in a laboratory or storage setting. The difficulty increases exponentially in case the products must travel at a consistent temperature across thousands of miles over several days or weeks altogether. In such cases, product integrity can only be ensured through the right biopharma cold chain packaging solutions. Fortunately for biopharmaceutical manufacturers, there has been a significant expansion in the packaging and monitoring technologies for the biopharma cold chain. Semi-active packaging, including expanded polystyrene (EPS) and expanded polyurethane (EPU) systems, remain as one of the most common and economical biopharmaceutical cold chain packaging choices for local or short-distance transportation.

Ensuring business continuity a challenge due to COVID-19? Request more info to learn how Infiniti is helping companies around the globe assess the business impact of the coronavirus outbreak and plan for business revival post-COVID-19.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005642/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us