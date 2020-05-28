Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.05.2020

WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2020 | 19:05
Nordea Bank Abp: Decisions by Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2020 and Board of Directors

Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Decisions of general meeting

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Nordea Bank Abp ("Nordea") was held at the headquarters of Nordea in Helsinki on 28 May 2020 by applying extraordinary meeting procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shareholders had the possibility to follow the AGM through a web stream. 2,321,708,016 shares and votes, corresponding to approximately 57.3 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in Nordea, were represented at the AGM. The AGM supported all the Board's and the Shareholders' Nomination Board's proposals by at least 90 per cent of the votes cast. The AGM approved the financial statements for the financial period ending 31 December 2019, decided on an authorisation for the Board of Directors to decide on a dividend payment of a maximum of EUR 0.40 per share and considered the Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies. The persons who have served as members of the Board of Directors, President and Group CEO and deputy Managing Director were discharged from liability for the financial period ending 31 December 2019. Torbjörn Magnusson was re-elected as chair of the Board of Directors and Jonas Synnergren was elected as new board member.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2782O_1-2020-5-28.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2782O_1-2020-5-28.pdf)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).

