Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) Members Offer Advice for Homebuyers During This Crisis

OKEMOS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / The coronavirus has created a lot of uncertainty, and leaves us with more questions than answers. If one of those questions for your family is related to buying a new home, the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) would like to offer some advice. MMHA talked to three of its association members: Vanessa Jasinski of YES! Communities, Marge Burns of Germano Management and Brian Stone of AJR Home Sales, and asked them to share their individual experiences within the manufactured home community industry, and discuss house hunting and buying during the pandemic.

Is this a good time to buy? The short answer? Yes, it likely is. Whether you need to make a move for a job change, or these past two months have reminded you that your current home is not the right one for you, buying a new home makes sense. Stone observed, "People have been cooped up in apartments or in homes that don't fit their needs. Many were ready to purchase before the crisis, and are now ready to move forward." Of course, you need to take a look at your financial standing, too, before making a long-term commitment. Look at your level of job security, as well as factors such as savings, credit score and debt-to-income ratio. If you are financially stable, then start your house hunt. But remember, a home is not just an investment, but a place to live. And with today's low interest rates (the lowest in nearly 50 years), it may be the time to make it happen.

Is it safe to shop for a home? Virtual 3D home tours have been an important part of the home sales process during this time. Burns explained, "Buyers are taking advantage of online systems for additional information, photos and details." Jasinski commented about their importance, "This option is great as it gives buyers the immediacy of a tour virtually without leaving home."

Of course, for those who prefer seeing a home in person, making the sales centers, manufactured home communities and model homes safe is of vital importance. Stone shared, "The majority of our customers are making appointments to tour homes and meet individually with sales staff." Jasinski stressed that they are following CDC and state guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors, including self-guided home tours and thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing homes after each visit. Burns and Stone both confirmed that they have increased disinfecting efforts in all areas, and provide personal protection items, such as masks, as needed.

Why should I consider a manufactured home in a community? Living in a manufactured home community offers a great lifestyle with friendly neighbors, beautiful homes with modern features, and the bonus of shared community amenities … all for an affordable price. Jasinski adds, "Manufactured housing is a great and viable option for many families and individuals looking for a home. We have seen with many of our residents that the amenities and the community feel is welcoming, without a large rent or mortgage payment, especially during uncertain times."

Where do I start? When you are ready to begin your house search, locate a MMHA member with homes for sale in your area, http://www.michhome.org/find-manufactured-homes-in-michigan.aspx. In great locations throughout Michigan, there are hundreds of manufactured home communities in both rural and suburban areas.

The Michigan Manufactured Housing Association is dedicated to educating the public about the benefits of manufactured and modular home living and connecting people interested in finding a community or home with its members. MMHA is one of Michigan's oldest trade associations, founded in 1941. MMHA is a nonprofit association representing the manufactured and modular home industry in Michigan. MMHA works to improve the image of manufactured and modular housing by educating consumers, media and government about the quality, affordability, design and beauty of the homes. For more information, visit the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association at www.michhome.org or contact MMHA, 2222 Association Drive, Okemos, MI 48864-5978; 517.349.3300.

