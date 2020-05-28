EQS Group-Media / 2020-05-28 / 19:15 *Media Release* *Medacta Announces First Surgery Utilizing Mecta-C Stand Alone Anterior Cervical Interbody Fusion Device and New Registrations* _CASTEL SAN PIETRO_, _28 May 2020 _- Medacta announced today the first surgery utilizing its recently FDA-cleared Mecta-C Stand Alone platform for anterior cervical discectomy and fusion procedures (ACDF). After obtaining the FDA clearance in March, Mecta-C Stand Alone has also obtained CE marking and approval from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). The first surgery utilizing Mecta-C Stand Alone was performed by Heldo Gomez, M.D., from Palm Beach Gardens, FL (USA). "The system's modular implant design and simple to use instrumentation offers my patients a dynamic solution for many anatomic variations," stated Dr. Gomez. "This provides me with extreme confidence going into surgery that I will have the right implant configuration for my patients available to meet their specific needs." Mecta-C Stand Alone is indicated for use from C2 to T1 in skeletally mature patients suffering from degenerative disc disease. It incorporates the benefits of an anterior plate with a versatile screw system, thus requiring no additional fixation. The modular design is an important characteristic of the Mecta-C Stand Alone system, allowing the surgeon to intraoperatively select four plating options to best treat various patient needs and anatomies. The Mecta-C Stand Alone anterior cervical interbody fusion devices are offered in TiPEEK, Medacta's plasma-sprayed titanium coating that provides an added value to improve stability and resistance to migration. Following the recent TGA approval and CE marking, Mecta-C Stand Alone will be soon introduced in Australia and in several European countries, thus providing global reach to the patient enriching suite of solutions for treatment of numerous spine disorders. For more information on Medacta Spine visit spine.medacta.com [1]. *Contact* Medacta International SA Gianluca Olgiati Senior Director Global Marketing Phone: +41 91 696 60 60 media@medacta.ch *About Medacta* Medacta is an international company specialized in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques for joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery (AMIS) technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated MySolutions technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures. Issuer: Medacta Group SA Key word(s): Research/Technology End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Medacta Group SA Strada Regina 6874 Castel San Pietro Switzerland Phone: +41 91 696 6060 E-mail: info@medacta.ch, investor.relations@medacta.ch Internet: www.medacta.com ISIN: CH0468525222 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1058243 End of News EQS Group Media 1058243 2020-05-28 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d8972af999979a214b7de3d0ef17981b&application_id=1058243&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

