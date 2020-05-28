ShowStoppers(R) TV Features Tools, Products, Healthtech for Wellness from Energous, HyperX, Jabra, MYHIXEL, Xandar Kardian in Press Conference Broadcast to Journalists Worldwide

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Today's online broadcast of ShowStoppers® TV, http://www.showstoppers.com, featured four companies with tools, products and healthtech for wellness - connecting Energous, HyperX, Jabra, MYHIXEL and Xandar Kardian with technology and business journalists around the globe.

Creating the first series of showcase events on the digital screen as a new platform for multiple companies to launch products and services, meet the press, and generate coverage, the ShowStoppers TV broadcast episodes are online editions of the in-person press events that ShowStoppers organizes at CES, IFA, Mobile World Congress, CEATEC, NAB Show and other tradeshows around the world.

Journalists from 31 countries registered in advance to attend the one-hour broadcast, organized as a virtual press conference. Each company presented for ten minutes, with questions moderated by Helena Stone, editor in chief of Geekspin.co, http://www.geekspin.co; entrepreneur, founder and former editor of Chip Chick, which grew to be the top tech site for women; featured on MSNBC, Wired, ABC News, People, Time Magazine, Women's Day and other major news outlets. At the end of the broadcast, each company was provided a private virtual meeting room to continue the conversation with specific questions from journalists.

Energous, http://www.energous.com, showed "its latest WattUp wireless charging technology, as well as its recently announced WattUp PowerHub solution, specifically focusing on wireless charging for health/medical IoT applications such as fitness bands, smartwatches, hearables, smart glasses, medical devices and more," said Gordon Bell, vice president, marketing.

HyperX, www.hypergaming.com, a division of Kingston Technology Inc., announced new eyewear for parents and children gaming at home, and for parents working from home in front of a computer screen for hours. "The new HyperX eyewear is designed to be comfortable even while wearing a gaming headset. It filters out the blue light that is known to cause fatigue or eyestrain," said Mark Tekunoff, corporate public relations manager.

"Summer is here, and whether you're heading outside to run, bike, hike, or to take a walk - Jabra's Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds are your perfect outdoor activity companion. The earbuds offer a small and lightweight design for all-day, secure and comfortable wear and have a battery life of 7.5 hours on a single charge - with an extra two charges in the case. You can easily pair the earbuds with your devices to stream your favorite playlists; they're waterproof and sweat-and-dust-resistant," said Adam Robertson, director of product marketing at Jabra, www.jabra.com.

"MYHIXEL is a medical innovator presenting a revolutionary male sexual health solution," said Dominnique Karetsos, https://myhixel.com. "MYHIXEL is the first medically proven gamification Play App + Device that guarantees next-level pleasure, designed specifically to achieve climax control."

"None of us know when we will have a vaccine for COVID19," said David Kim, chief financial and strategy officer, Xandar Kardian, http://www.xkcorp.com. "But Xandar Kardian's vital sign sensor provides continuous, non-contact, autonomous, real-time monitoring of patient conditions and well-being. XK's proprietary solution helps Long-Term-Care facilities increase staff efficiency, particularly so at a time when staffing shortages are a major concern for healthcare service providers."

About ShowStoppers TV

ShowStoppers TV premiered 2 Apr. 2020 as a new online broadcast edition of the industry-leading in-person events that ShowStoppers produces around the world.

"We know how challenging it is now to do business, to make a difference," said Dave Leon, partner, ShowStoppers. "We believe ShowStoppers TV builds on our extensive event production experience to create showcase events on the digital screen that help multiple companies connect with journalists globally in order to launch new products and services that cope with today's new realities."

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers, http://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with MWC and CEATEC; and produces events during CES and other tradeshows.

To sign up to meet the press at ShowStoppers press events online at ShowStoppers TV and in-person around the world, contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068.

