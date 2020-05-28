Reakiro Adds Axel Hluchy as EU Managing Partner

Former Metro Executive Brings Experience to CBD Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Axel Hluchy (55), co-founder and -investor of Reakiro Europe was appointed Managing Partner of the company. He will be responsible for the establishment of the Reakiro brand in the European retail, leisure, wellness and sports sector.

Hluchy is a German graduated economist and holds a degree in Business Administration of the University of Paderborn and a Diploma in European Business of Nottingham Business School. After 5 years with the automotive Group Daimler Benz AG he joined METRO Group in 1997 where he held several executive positions until 2016 of which he served the last 14 years as CEO in Ukraine, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Germany.

"With Axel Hluchy an internationally experienced and highly successful senior retail executive is now contributing his expertise to our activities at Reakiro. He has an excellent network within the European retail sector which will help to position our brand in the European market" said Stuart McKenzie, CEO of Reakiro. "I am so pleased Axel will join our management team as he has an outstanding track record and breadth of business experience, we believe are critical in our next phase of growth and market leadership in the European CBD business."



About Reakiro

Reakiro is a leading EU manufacturer and supplier of premium CBD products and one of the few European manufacturers who can consistently trace the entire product lifecycle from seed to sale. The company offers a full line of CBD and hemp-oil products including skin care creams, capsules, sprays and their signature oils.

Reakiro CBD oil is a full spectrum oil produced from the highest quality of industrial hemp cultivated in the EU and tested by independent third-party laboratories.

Media contact information:

Name: Elena McKenzie

Company: Reakiro

Email: info@reakiro.com

Website: https://cbdreakiro.com/

SOURCE: Reakiro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591837/Reakiro-Adds-Axel-Hluchy-as-EU-Managing-Partner