Technavio has been monitoring the global interactive flat panels market size and it is poised to grow by USD 32.2 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 34% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BenQ Corp., Boxlight Corp., ELO Touch Solutions Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of e-learning will offer immense growth opportunities, high costs of interactive flat panels will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growth of e-learning has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high costs of interactive flat panels might hamper market growth.

Interactive Flat Panels Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Interactive Flat Panels Market is segmented as below:

Application

Education Sector

Corporate Sector

Specification

50-60-inch Size

60-70-inch Size

70-80-inch Size

80-inch And Above Size

Display Type

Plasma And LCD Flat Panels

Interactive UHD/4K Flat Panels

HD Flat Panels

Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Interactive Flat Panels Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our interactive flat panels market report covers the following areas:

Interactive Flat Panels Market Size

Interactive Flat Panels Market Trends

Interactive Flat Panels Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the implementation of multi-touch technology in education as one of the prime reasons driving the interactive flat panels market growth during the next few years.

Interactive Flat Panels Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the interactive flat panels market, including some of the vendors such as BenQ Corp., Boxlight Corp., ELO Touch Solutions Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the interactive flat panels market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Interactive Flat Panels Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist interactive flat panels market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the interactive flat panels market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the interactive flat panels market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interactive flat panels market vendors

