Technavio has been monitoring the global interactive flat panels market size and it is poised to grow by USD 32.2 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 34% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BenQ Corp., Boxlight Corp., ELO Touch Solutions Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of e-learning will offer immense growth opportunities, high costs of interactive flat panels will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growth of e-learning has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high costs of interactive flat panels might hamper market growth.
Interactive Flat Panels Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Interactive Flat Panels Market is segmented as below:
Application
Education Sector
Corporate Sector
Specification
50-60-inch Size
60-70-inch Size
70-80-inch Size
80-inch And Above Size
Display Type
Plasma And LCD Flat Panels
Interactive UHD/4K Flat Panels
HD Flat Panels
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Interactive Flat Panels Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our interactive flat panels market report covers the following areas:
Interactive Flat Panels Market Size
Interactive Flat Panels Market Trends
Interactive Flat Panels Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the implementation of multi-touch technology in education as one of the prime reasons driving the interactive flat panels market growth during the next few years.
Interactive Flat Panels Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the interactive flat panels market, including some of the vendors such as BenQ Corp., Boxlight Corp., ELO Touch Solutions Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sharp Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the interactive flat panels market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Interactive Flat Panels Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
Detailed information on factors that will assist interactive flat panels market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the interactive flat panels market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the interactive flat panels market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of interactive flat panels market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Market segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Education sector Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Corporate sector Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by application
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SPECIFICATION
Market segmentation by specification
Comparison by specification
50-60-inch size Market size and forecast 2018-2023
60-70-inch size Market size and forecast 2018-2023
70-80-inch size Market size and forecast 2018-2023
80-inch and above size Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by specification
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISPLAY TYPE
Market segmentation by display type
Comparison by display type
Plasma and LCD flat panels Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Interactive UHD/4K flat panels Market size and forecast 2018-2023
HD flat panels Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by display type
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
Increased adoption of gamification
Increasing demand for active learning techniques in schools
Implementation of multi-touch technology in education
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
BenQ Corp.
Boxlight Corp.
ELO Touch Solutions Inc.
Hitachi Ltd.
Koninklijke Philips NV
LG Electronics Inc.
NEC Corp.
Panasonic Corp.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Sharp Corp.
PART 16: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
