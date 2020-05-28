Exclusive PR Solutions: The Real Estate Report Delivers

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Gavin Smarter Technologies, Inc. (GSTi) is launching a new entertainment platform called The Real Estate Report.

The Real Estate Report delivers the latest Real Estate news, market tips and new technology directly to consumers and real estate professionals on multiple channels. Hosted by the dynamic CEO of GSTi, August Alexander, the next episode cannot come soon enough! The show will air weekly episodes via podcast, Radio and Television in the Colorado front range.

"There isn't a show like this on the market", says Alexander. "You're going to be blown away by the information, energy and scattered enrichment of the show" While learning about information relevant to today's real estate market, your entertainment is assured.

Subscribe to the podcast at www.realestatereport.tv. All shows will release on Saturday June 6. Watch at 12:30pm on K3 TV and listen at 10:00am on KRDO Radio, 1240AM and 105.5FM.

About Gavin Smarter Technologies, Inc.

GSTi is a Denver based software application and smarter technology development company that specializes in the design, development and deployment of lifestyle automation technology solutions. These solutions feature user-friendly content management systems and mobile applications (IOS, Android, IoT & IFTTT) as well as commercial and residential smart technology hardware.

