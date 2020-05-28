Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Neues Unternehmens-Update zeigt brutales Upside für diese Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 710000 ISIN: DE0007100000 Ticker-Symbol: DAI 
Xetra
28.05.20
17:35 Uhr
35,050 Euro
-0,500
-1,41 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DAIMLER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAIMLER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,86535,00521:34
34,88535,03021:34
ACCESSWIRE
28.05.2020 | 21:20
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Paice, Abell, and Daimler Agree to License Patented Technology

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Paice and Daimler have reached an agreement to license patented hybrid technology.

Paice was an early leader in electrified vehicles. The company was awarded its first hybrid vehicle patent in 1994, long before most automakers began seriously focusing on ways to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. Paice's technology proved valuable and helped accelerate the growth of the hybrid vehicle industry. An independent analysis concluded that Paice owns the most dominant hybrid vehicle patents in the world.

"We've reached several licensing agreements in the past two years without the need for litigation. These agreements make a lasting impact in our community by supporting the good works of the Abell Foundation," said Paice Executive Chairman Frances Keenan.

During the company's early years, Severinsky worked closely with two experienced automotive veterans: Bob Templin, a Paice board member who had served as chief engineer of Cadillac and technical director of GM's Research Laboratory; and Ted Louckes, a 40-year veteran of General Motors who served as Paice's Chief Operating Officer and was instrumental in developing Paice's hybrid technology alongside Dr. Severinsky.

About Paice (www.paicehybrid.com)

Dr. Alex Severinsky, a Russian immigrant, founded Paice in 1992 with the support of the University of Maryland. The company has been awarded 30 U.S. and foreign patents. It has licensing agreements with many of the world's leading automakers.

About the Abell Foundation (www.abell.org)

The Abell Foundation, a Baltimore-based charitable organization dedicated to fighting urban poverty and promoting social objectives by investing in progressive local start-ups, is a co-owner of the Paice patents. Since 1999, Abell has helped support Paice's efforts to develop and promote its hybrid technology.

For More Information

Joyce Fitzpatrick | joyce@fitzpatrickcomm.com | (919) 247-4400

SOURCE: Paice



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/591838/Paice-Abell-and-Daimler-Agree-to-License-Patented-Technology

DAIMLER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.