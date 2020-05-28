Technavio has been monitoring the global photo printing and merchandise market and it is poised to grow by USD 6.36 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Greetings Corp., Card Factory, CEWE Stiftung Co. KGaA, Cimpress NV, District photo, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Tesco Plc, Things Remembered Inc., and Walmart Inc, are some of the major market participants. Although the rise in gifting culture will offer immense growth opportunities, the adverse effects of digitalization will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The rise in gifting culture has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the adverse effects of digitalization might hamper market growth.
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market is segmented as below:
Device
Desktop
Mobile
Product
Photo Only
Wall Décor
Photo Cards
Photo Gifts
Calendars
Distribution Channel
Online
Retail
Kiosk
Geographic Landscape
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our photo printing and merchandise market report covers the following areas:
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Size
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Trends
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing prominence of print-on-demand services as one of the prime reasons driving the photo printing and merchandise market growth during the next few years.
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the photo printing and merchandise market, including some of the vendors such as American Greetings Corp., Card Factory, CEWE Stiftung Co. KGaA, Cimpress NV, District photo, Hallmark Licensing LLC, Shutterfly Inc., Tesco Plc, Things Remembered Inc., and Walmart Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the photo printing and merchandise market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Photo Printing and Merchandise Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
Detailed information on factors that will assist photo printing and merchandise market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the photo printing and merchandise market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the photo printing and merchandise market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of photo printing and merchandise market vendors
Table Of Contents :
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
Preface
Currency conversion rates for US$
MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEVICE
Market segmentation by device
Comparison by device
Desktop Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Mobile Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by device
MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Market segmentation by product
Comparison by product
Photo only Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Wall décor Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Photo cards Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Photo gifts Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Calendars Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by product
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Market segmentation by distribution channel
Comparison by distribution channel
Online Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Retail Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Kiosk Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by distribution channel
GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
Growing prominence of print-on-demand services
Innovations in photo printing and merchandise
Increase in number of M&A
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
American Greetings Corp.
Card Factory
CEWE Stiftung Co. KGaA
Cimpress NV
District photo
Hallmark Licensing LLC
Shutterfly Inc.
Tesco Plc
Things Remembered Inc.
Walmart Inc.
APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
