Speakers include officials from IRS-CI, FINTRAC, Moneyval, AUSTRAC, MAS, HKMA, De Nederlandsche Bank, Bank of Lithuania, DEA, DHS and the Malta Gaming Authority

In response to the unprecedented challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) will host its first-ever, 24-hour online summit offering training to financial crime compliance professionals from more than 70 subject-matter experts across the globe. Beginning June 2, 2020, attendees of the ACAMS24+ summitwill be able to livestream panels on the most urgent challenges facing financial crime compliance practitioners today, including emerging threats linked to COVID-19 fraud, the rise of professional money launderers and the evolving political landscape underpinning sanctions compliance.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt our personal lives, banks and other firms are faced with the daunting task of fighting financial crime while serving clients whose lives-financial and otherwise-have been starkly altered by the virus," said Rohit Sharma, president and managing director of ACAMS. "Never ones to miss an opportunity, criminals have also moved quickly to exploit shifting transactional patterns, emergency assistance programs and the vulnerabilities that arise from compliance teams working from home."

"Through this event, we are connecting our community like never before and helping them gain insights from their peers across different geographies through carefully curated content as part of their continuing education," Sharma added.

As part of its outreach to the global compliance community, ACAMS24+ will host high-level speakers from Moneyval, AUSTRAC, FINTRAC, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, De Nederlandsche Bank, Bank of Lithuania, IRS Criminal Investigations, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Malta Gaming Authority. Compliance experts from the world's largest banks, insurance companies, FinTech firms and think tanks will also offer their guidance on how to fight illicit finance.

The focus of ACAMS24+ is not on a particular region or industry but rather on a particular time: today. To that end, the summit will offer fresh insights into an array of topics, including FATF's guidance on the prevention of wildlife trafficking, the trade nexus of sanctions and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance, the emergence of Mexico's Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the use of artificial intelligence to identify transnational crime syndicates.

Attendees will be able to view panels in real-time or watch on-demand content that will be made available for 30 days following the summit, with live or archived captioning in 90 languages and simultaneous audio translations in 40 languages.

For more information and to download the full event program visit https://www.acams.org/acams24/.

About the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS)

ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Its new Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) certification commenced in January 2020. Visit acams.org for more information.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005727/en/

Contacts:

Lashvinder Kaur

lkaur@acams.org

+44 7388 264478