Yara International ASA: Yara prices US dollar bond offering

Oslo, 28 May 2020: Yara International ASA today priced a new 10-year bond offering of USD 750 million (the "Notes").





The bond offering will be issued pursuant to Rule 144A/Regulation S. The bonds have a coupon of 3.148% per annum. Yara intends to use the net proceeds of the new issue for general corporate purposes as well as to repay certain existing indebtedness.



Moody's and Standard & Poor's have assigned a rating to the bonds of Baa2 (stable) and BBB (stable), respectively.



About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly and high-yielding crop nutrition solutions for the world's farming community and food industry.

Yara's ambition is to be the Crop Nutrition Company for the Future. We are committed to creating value for our customers, shareholders and society at large, as we work to develop a more sustainable food value chain. To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of agriculture and food production.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. With our integrated business model and a worldwide presence of around 16,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, we offer a proven track record of responsible and reliable returns. In 2019, Yara reported revenues of USD 12.9 billion.

