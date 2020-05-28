Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 28 May 2020, it filed a Specialized Disclosure Report on Form SD ("Form SD") under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
The Form SD includes TechnipFMC's conflict minerals report for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019.
A copy of the Form SD can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).
A copy of the Form SD has been submitted to the UK NSM on the date of this announcement and is, or will shortly be, available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
