Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, today announced that itis building a new logistics center at its largest manufacturing plant in Cologne, Germany. Upon completion, the central warehouse will be 8,850 square-meters, equaling a capacity of approximately 12,400 pallets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005794/en/

Logistics Center Rendering (Photo: Business Wire)

"We produce 160,000 metric tons and more than 100 differentiated grades of carbon black at this facility each year which must be treated and handled very carefully. The new, modern distribution center will enable us to further grow our business in a location where we have deep roots," said Dr. Sandra Niewiem, Senior Vice President Specialty Carbon Black and EMEA Region.

The new building, a turnkey project of Goldbeck construction company, will have eight truck docks. It will equalize plant traffic with about one hundred trucks passing through the plant gate every day. In addition, the new warehouse will eliminate internal logistics, with consolidation into one location. Orion will lease the warehouse from Grieshaber.

"With a space-optimized shuttle warehouse system and the connection to the warehouse via an automated material conveyor system, we will be able to guarantee a smooth and even more efficient flow of goods," said Grieshaber Managing Director Mr. Gregor Schnell.

Construction of the new distribution center will start in the next few weeks with the shell construction. The topping-out ceremony is planned for the end of June, with the handover and commissioning scheduled for December.

About Orion:

Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. We produce a broad range of Carbon Blacks that include high-performance Specialty Gas Blacks, Acetylene Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion runs 14 global production sites. The group has approximately 1,450 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit our website www.orioncarbons.com.

About Grieshaber:

GRIESHABER Logistik GmbH is an internationally active logistics service provider with its headquarter in Weingarten, Germany. Its range of services includes conventional and combined transport in Germany and abroad as well as comprehensive warehousing and packaging services. GRIESHABER is a specialist in the design and implementation of individual logistics solutions (contract logistics) for industrial and commercial customers, for example with a specially designed assembly plant in Slovenia for a leading global manufacturer of carbide tools.

In addition to small parts logistics, the main focus of contract logistics is on pharmaceutical, food and automotive logistics. The portfolio is supplemented by, among other things, temperature-controlled transports, sea and inland waterway transport, hazardous goods transport, heavy goods transport as well as deadline and CEP transport. GRIESHABER is represented at seven locations in Europe. In addition to the German branches in Weingarten, Ravensburg, Kerpen, Grevenbroich/Pulheim, Singen and Mettmann, the company also has a location in Krsko, Slovenia. GRIESHABER Logistik GmbH emerged from Grieshaber GmbH, which was founded in 1951 by Heinrich Grieshaber the elder. The company, which is managed by the managing directors Roland Futterer (CFO), Gregor Schnell (CTO) and Alexander Tesch (COO), currently employs over 700 people and, together with GR Logistik GmbH, generates a turnover of almost 100 million euros.

About Goldbeck:

Goldbeck is a construction company operating throughout Europe with a wide range of services. The main focus of its services is on the design, construction and management of industrial and logistics halls, office buildings and car parks. In addition, the family-owned company realizes schools, sports halls, senior citizens' properties, day-care centres and solar plants. The range of services also includes facility management, re-construction in existing buildings and parking-lot management. Goldbeck relies on the concept of elementary construction with industrially prefabricated systems. These are mainly manufactured in the company's own plants in Bielefeld, Treuen, Ulm and Hamm (all in Germany) as well as in the Czech Republic. This principle enables reliable quality, fast construction times and a particularly economical implementation. Goldbeck is a partner for medium-sized businesses as well as for large companies, investors, project developers and public clients. The company realized more than 470 projects with a total output of 2.73 billion in the 2017/18 financial year. Goldbeck currently employs around 6,200 people. Goldbeck is represented at 48 locations in Germany and Europe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005794/en/

Contacts:

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Investor Relations

Wendy Wilson, +1 281-974-0155

Investor-Relations@orioncarbons.com