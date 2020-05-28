Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2020) -Radial Research Corp. (CSE: RAD) ("Radial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired Zoompages, an e-commerce sales funnel content management system. With many simplifications of previously cumbersome development options built in, ZoomPages is a platform intended to allow marketing teams to focus on marketing, building and optimizing new sales funnel experiences for their brands, instead of spending excessive time dealing with developers, computer coding and complicated page editors.

Radial purchased Zoompages, including all associated intellectual property and goodwill, pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated as of May 28, 2020 between Radial, as purchaser, and Jason Argall and Jia-Yun Liu, as vendors. Under the agreement, Radial issued an aggregate of 4,000,000 Radial common shares to the vendors at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, representing aggregate consideration of $200,000. The shares are subject to a four month hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws. Mr. Argall and Ms. Liu are each arm's length to Radial.

In connection with Radial's acquisition of Zoompages, Jason Argall has joined Radial's board of directors. Mr. Argall has over two decades of experience with digital marketing, building e-commerce brands in the USA and Canada, and scaling them to international markets. He got his start with digital marketing in 1999, managing search engine marketing campaigns for one of the first online furniture stores on the GoTo.com PPC platform, a year before Google Adwords was launched. Since then, he's founded several private companies specializing in direct-to-consumer e-commerce sales. These D2C brands span categories such as Health & Wellness, Beauty, Travel, and Finance. Mr. Argall has also used his e-commerce know-how to manage development teams building software for e-commerce, including ZoomPages and Chatvertiser SMS live chat software.

"We've been searching for e-commerce related opportunities and we believe we have found an excellent, advanced e-commerce product, as well as an excellent new Board member in Jason Argall, one of the founders of Zoompages," said Peter Smith, Radial's CEO. "Given the recent global focus on e-commerce solutions across virtually all product lines, we feel that this acquisition is extremely timely," continued Smith.

About the Company

Radial Research Corp. is a technology company that develops online and download technologies and services, including software, websites and smartphone applications. The Company has focused recent efforts on e-commerce related technologies, and has acquired Zoompages, an e-commerce platform which we believe greatly simplifies the sales funnel construction process. The Company is also seeking other opportunities in e-commerce, internet and smartphone-based technologies. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by telephone at 778.999.7030.

