SAFEGUARDS | Toys and Juvenile ProductsNO. 066/20

On April 20, 2020, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) published direct final rule 16 CFR 1228 revisions to safety standard for Sling Carriers. The rule incorporates the latest version ASTM F2907-19 (Standard Consumer Safety Specification for Sling Carriers) retaining the additional requirement for warning label attachment and will become effective on July 6, 2020.

The standard defines "sling carrier" as a product of fabric or sewn fabric construction, which is designed to contain up to two (2) children in an upright or reclined position while being supported by the caregiver's torso. Sling carriers are normally used from full-term birth to 35 lb (15.9 kg) unless the manufacturer indicates that a higher weight limit is allowed.

The revised standard includes updated requirements considering the way sling carriers are marketed or used, i.e. 1) use of sling carriers for two occupants (rather than one) and 2) sling carriers that are marketed to carry more than the existing test weight of 35 lbs.

In addition to complying to ASTM F2907-19 section 5.7.2, sling carriers shall comply with the following:

5.7.3 Warning labels that are attached to the fabric with seams shall remain in contact with the fabric around the entire perimeter of the label, when the sling is in all manufacturer recommended use positions.

Copy of the standard can be purchased at https://www.astm.org/Standards/F2907.htm

Final rule 16 CFR 1228: [https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/04/20/2020-07522/revisions-to-safety-standard-for-sling-carriers]

SGS is committed to providing information about development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.

For enquiries, please contact:

Dennis Lancion

Technical Manager - Hardlines

t: +1 905 364 3757



Piyush Shah

SGS Consumer and Retail

Technical Director (Hardlines)

t: +1 (973) 461-7953

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail Industry