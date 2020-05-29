Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF) launched today globally Eurofins SAFER@WORK, a suite of integrated risk-based solutions for businesses to keep staff and customers safer during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Eurofins SAFER@WORK programmes are designed to support businesses, looking to getting back to work or to ensure business continuity, to be able detect SARS-CoV-2 in their workplace as early as possible, and reduce contamination risk of staff and customers in a practicable and cost effective manner.

Eurofins SAFER@WORK solutions are a suite of advanced risk-management and laboratory testing protocols aimed at limiting the impact of COVID-19 on businesses and workplaces. Eurofins SAFER@WORK programmes are designed and implemented by our experts and consulting partners, and testing is carried out in Eurofins government licensed clinical laboratories, in compliance with local regulations. By combining workplace surfaces and wastewater testing together with risk-based clinical testing, as well as relevant consultative, audit, and assurance services, Eurofins SAFER@WORK programmes allow focusing of human clinical testing where virus presence is likelier. This approach reduces cost and supports health authorities to allocate capacity constrained human COVID-19 testing where it is most needed.

Eurofins SAFER@WORK programmes can include:

Use of big data and AI technologies as well as specific algorithms applied in real time to public data and Eurofins anonymised testing results databases to assist in targeting testing locations and setting frequency of testing and associated risk management measures

Designing and auditing of COVID-19 related sampling and testing protocols as well as action plans;

Detecting the potential presence of the virus within teams on a site or in a given community through wastewater testing;

Testing for the virus on all types of environmental surfaces in the workplace to detect potential risks early and monitor the effectiveness of cleaning protocols;

Testing of employees, when needed and as decided by a qualified physician, within the guidelines of healthcare authorities in each country (with a range of modalities including PCR testing and/or serology testing for various antibodies);

An array of other solutions ranging from assurance and consultative services, relevant product testing, and self-assessment or e-learning tools.

As a world leader in the provision of clinical diagnostics, forensic, pharmaceutical, food and environmental laboratory testing services, Eurofins has been able to draw on its vast scientific experience to develop and implement a large range of SARS-CoV-2 testing modalities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2020, Eurofins has developed PCR tests for the detection of the virus, serological tests for detection of the presence of antibodies that appear after a person has been exposed to the virus, and environmental surface testing and wastewater testing for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. The Group has also launched product testing, certification and inspection services for medical and personal protective equipment.

Consultative services are available both through Eurofins teams and consulting partnerships as part of Eurofins SAFER@WORK, supporting businesses to design a bespoke robust programme which is cost effective and easy to implement. A leader in all aspects of testing, Eurofins can support a multifaceted view on COVID-19 infections and infection vectors. SAFER@WORK programmes are well supported by both internal Eurofins resources and consulting partners across the world to deliver a coordinated service tailored to each client. Indeed, each business requires a different approach and the programme comprises a number of service offerings, or an individually customised service, dependent on each business' needs, to ensure it receives the best mix of testing and associated services required for its staff and customers to be SAFER@WORK.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.eurofins.com/safer-at-work/

