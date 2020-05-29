Anzeige
WKN: 927061 ISIN: LV0000100899 Ticker-Symbol: UMA 
Frankfurt
29.05.20
08:11 Uhr
9,700 Euro
+0,100
+1,04 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
29.05.2020 | 07:53
29.05.2020 | 07:53
Recording of the Latvijas Gaze 3 months 2020 Investor Conference Webinar

On May 28 JSC "Latvijas Gaze" organized its Investor Conference Online Webinar. During the webinar the Vice-Chairman of Management Board Sebastian Groeblinghoff analyzed "Latvijas Gaze" Group's unaudited financial results of 3 months 2020 and informed about other key initiatives of the Group.

The recorded webinar is available online: https://bit.ly/36Atahd, and the presentation, demonstrated during the webinar, is available in the attachment.

Additional information:

Madara Ventere
Head of Finance and accounting division
Phone: + (371) 67 369 281
E-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv
www.lg.lv

Attachment

  • 2020-05-28_Latvijas Gaze Unaudited Q1 Results 2020_Investor_Webinar (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e8e3ad60-1774-4736-8ef5-ec7d9be46c07)
