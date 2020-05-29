Recording of the Latvijas Gaze 3 months 2020 Investor Conference Webinar

On May 28 JSC "Latvijas Gaze" organized its Investor Conference Online Webinar. During the webinar the Vice-Chairman of Management Board Sebastian Groeblinghoff analyzed "Latvijas Gaze" Group's unaudited financial results of 3 months 2020 and informed about other key initiatives of the Group.
The recorded webinar is available online: https://bit.ly/36Atahd, and the presentation, demonstrated during the webinar, is available in the attachment.
Additional information:
Madara Ventere
Head of Finance and accounting division
Phone: + (371) 67 369 281
E-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv
www.lg.lv
Attachment
- 2020-05-28_Latvijas Gaze Unaudited Q1 Results 2020_Investor_Webinar (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e8e3ad60-1774-4736-8ef5-ec7d9be46c07)
