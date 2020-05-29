Tri-Star Resources Plc - Total Voting Rights

Tri-Star Resources PLC / AIM: TSTR / Sector: Natural Resource

29 May 2020

Tri-Star Resources plc ("Tri-Star" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company advises that the total number of shares in issue and total voting rights as at the date of this announcement is 95,276,864 Ordinary Shares of 5p each.

Tri-Star does not currently hold any shares in treasury and, therefore, the above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.tri-starresources.com or contact:

Tri-Star Resources plc

David Facey, CEO/ CFO c/o SBP

Tel: +44 (0)20 7236 1177 St Brides Partners (Financial PR)

Isabel de Salis / Beth Melluish

Tel: +44 (0)20 7236 1177 SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser) Jeff Keating/ Caroline Rowe

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 finnCap Ltd (Broker)

Scott Mathieson / Camille Gochez

Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Notes to Editors:

Tri-Star's principal interest is in an antimony and gold production facility (the "SPMP Project"). The SPMP Project is based in Sohar, Sultanate of Oman, and is being developed by Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC ("SPMP"), an Omani company in which Tri-Star has a 40% equity interest.