Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Neues Unternehmens-Update zeigt brutales Upside für diese Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNTW ISIN: DK0060952240 Ticker-Symbol: 9C8 
Berlin
28.05.20
18:46 Uhr
8,840 Euro
+0,120
+1,38 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.05.2020 | 08:05
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Better Collective A/S: Better Collective - Share buyback program

Regulatory Release 26/2020

On March 19, 2020 Better Collective A/S initiated a share buyback program for up to EUR 5,000,000 (SEK 54,580,500), to be executed during the period from March 19, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program during the period from May 22, 2020 to May 28, 2020:

Date Number of sharesAverage weighted purchase price
(SEK per share)		Amount (SEK)
Accumulated under the program as of last announcement:499,18677.750238,811,788.13
22/05/20204,43891.2765405,085.11
25/05/20206,00090.7015544,209.00
26/05/20204,81890.7525437,245.55
27/05/20206,00091.5859549,515.40
28/05/20203,34791.5477306,410.15
Accumulated under the program following above purchases:523,78978.379441,054,253.34

Following the above purchases, Better Collective A/S holds 523,789 treasury shares corresponding to 1.12 % of the outstanding share capital of the company

Purchases for an amount of up to EUR 1,239,110 (SEK 13,526,247) remain to be executed under the program.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About Better Collective:

Better Collective's vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachments

  • BC regulatory release no. 26_2020 buyback 2020.05.29 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/418f254a-2538-4f9e-81b9-81ff6932b702)
  • BETCO compiled 20200522-20200528 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d26daeaa-6853-4292-8e9b-f7cbb452d389)
BETTER COLLECTIVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.