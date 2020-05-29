Quant AB: Interim report January - March 2020

STOCKHOLM, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- January-March

Net sales for the period decreased by 11.6% to EUR 43.6 (49.3) million. Organically, net sales decreased by 9.6%

(49.3) million. Organically, net sales decreased by 9.6% During the quarter, the contract portfolio developed negatively. Four contracts were renewed, no contract was won and seven contracts were lost or exited. Portfolio run rate annualized net sales at the end of the quarter was EUR 175.1 million , compared to EUR 187.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2019

, compared to during the fourth quarter of 2019 Operating loss amounted to EUR -1.7 million , compared to a loss of EUR -1.4 million prior year

, compared to a loss of prior year Adjusted EBITDA decreased to EUR 1.1 million from EUR 3.2 million prior year, excluding the effect of implementation of IFRS 16 Leases. In constant currencies, Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 1.2 million . Currency fluctuations also had a significant impact on revaluations of internal receivables and payables, impacting Adjusted EBITDA by EUR -1.5 million (0.4). Adjusted EBITDA with IFRS 16 implementation was EUR 2.1 (4.4) million

from prior year, excluding the effect of implementation of IFRS 16 Leases. In constant currencies, Adjusted EBITDA was . Currency fluctuations also had a significant impact on revaluations of internal receivables and payables, impacting Adjusted EBITDA by (0.4). Adjusted EBITDA with IFRS 16 implementation was (4.4) million Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -0.4 (1.0) million, of which change in working capital amounted to EUR -0.9 (1.2) million

(1.0) million, of which change in working capital amounted to (1.2) million Net loss amounted to EUR -9.2 million compared to a loss of EUR -2.2 million prior year

compared to a loss of prior year The Adjusted EBITDA for Discontinued operations was EUR -0.6 (-0.5) million and the net loss was EUR -0.8 (-0.1) million, which is not included in the reported numbers above

(-0.5) million and the net loss was (-0.1) million, which is not included in the reported numbers above Group net loss for the quarter, including discontinued operations, was EUR -10.0 (-2.3) million

Significant events during the quarter

On January 1st , a new organizational structure was launched for Quant, with Finland and Baltics split out as a separate region, and Scandinavia merging with the rest of the European countries forming a new region Europe . The segment reporting has been updated to reflect the new organizational structure, and the restated 2019 quarterly numbers are shown on page 8 in this report

, a new organizational structure was launched for Quant, with and Baltics split out as a separate region, and Scandinavia merging with the rest of the European countries forming a new region . The segment reporting has been updated to reflect the new organizational structure, and the restated 2019 quarterly numbers are shown on page 8 in this report In January 2020 , the world received information about a new virus, COVID-19, spreading in China . Since then, the virus has spread across the globe infecting populations and causing many fatalities. At Quant, the health and safety of our employees and partners is our first priority. The general global slowdown that is resulting from the measures taken to stop the COVID-19 pandemic are also affecting some of our customer segments. As of yet, the impact for Quant remains limited, although the general slowdown, and the increased uncertainty in the market, may impact Quant's possibility to sell new contracts in the near future

Telephone conference

A telephone conference where management comment on the report is held at 13:00 CET on June 2nd, 2020. Details for participation by telephone are found ahead of the call on www.quantservice.com/investor

Stockholm, 29 May 2020

Quant AB (publ)

Quant AB (publ) is a global leader in industrial maintenance. For over 30 years, we have been realizing the full potential of maintenance for our customers. From embedding superior safety practices and building a true maintenance culture, to optimizing maintenance cost and improving plant performance, our people make the difference. We are passionate about maintenance and proud of ensuring we achieve our customers' goals in the most professional way. The group operates internationally in close to 20 countries world-wide, employing 2,400 people. The parent company is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

Quant AB (publ) is privately held by Nordic Capital since 2014. For additional information about the group, please visit www.quantservice.com.

This information is information that Quant is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 229 May 2020.

