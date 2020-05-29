Clarke Energy Signs Memorandum of Understanding With NEC Energy Solutions Related to the Supply of GSS Grid Storage Solutions

- Clarke Energy Ltd and NEC Energy Solutions sign Memorandum of Understanding in relationship to the supply of NEC's GSS grid storage solutions

LIVERPOOL, England, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarke Energy, a KOHLER Company, has signed a memorandum of understanding with NEC Energy Solutions, Inc. (NEC) with respect to the supply of their GSS Grid Storage Solution products and warranty service offering.

Energy storage products are highly complementary to Clarke Energy's existing product offering which includes gas engines and biogas upgrading technology. Energy storage systems have a range of applications including peak shaving, frequency response, demand management, transmission and distribution support or as a replacement to a diesel back-up generator. Energy storage systems can also be combined with power generation technology such as gas engines as a hybrid, or as part of a microgrid.

Ben Wilson, Managing Director, Clarke Energy UK and Ireland commented: "We are excited to be cooperating with NEC Energy Solutions in the supply of their GSS Grid Storage Solution products. This technology is highly complementary to our existing product offering, building on our existing energy project delivery capability. We look forwards to continuing to provide the most appropriate technologies to our customers, from equipment supply only right through to full EPC project delivery."

"Clarke Energy have an excellent reputation for delivering quality, localized power generation systems backed by reliable aftersales support. We know they will be a great partner to supply and service our GSS grid storage solutions in the UK and Ireland," said Steve Fludder, CEO of NEC Energy Solutions. "This is an exciting international expansion of our channel partnership strategy."

About Clarke Energy

Clarke Energy, a KOHLER company, is a leader in the engineering, design, installation and long-term maintenance of gas engine-based power plants. Clarke Energy is a globally-localised company with operations spanning 27 countries. Clarke Energy employs over 1,200 staff and has sold or installed over 7.0 GW of power generation capacity globally.

About NEC Energy Solutions

NEC Energy Solutions develops and manufactures advanced batteries for electric grid, backup power and lead-acid replacement applications. It is an industry leader in system integration, focusing on high performance, efficient, safe and reliable battery systems ranging from small industrial batteries to massive turnkey grid-scale energy storage systems.

