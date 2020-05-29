Zlatko Rihter Appointed New CEO of Mölnlycke

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zlatko Rihter has been appointed President and CEO of the medical solutions company, Mölnlycke Health Care AB.

Zlatko Rihter is a Swedish citizen and currently President and CEO of Sweden-based CellaVision, a world-leading provider of digital solutions for medical microscopy in the field of hematology, listed on Nasdaq Nordic.

"We are very pleased to see Zlatko Rihter joining Mölnlycke. He brings solid knowledge from the medtech industry and a strong track record of growth based on innovation and customer focus," says Gunnar Brock, Chairman of Mölnlycke.

Zlatko Rither has extensive experience from the healthcare sector after having spent more than 20 years within the industry. Prior to joining CellaVision in 2015, Zlatko Rither held the position as EVP Sales & Marketing at ORIGIO, as well as President GBU Chronic at Gambro and Director Patient Handling Product Division at ArjoHuntleigh.

Zlatko Rihter's starting date as President and CEO of Mölnlycke is still to be confirmed.

"I am very honoured to join Mölnlycke, a company I have admired over the years. I believe that with my industry experience and various operational roles in different companies I can contribute to the success of Mölnlycke," says Zladko Rihter.

For more information, please contact:

Jenny Johansson

Global Manager

Corporate Communicatons

jenny.johansson@molnlycke.com

Phone: +46(0)739-41-29-23

