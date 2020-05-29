TOKYO, May 29, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation has announced the decision, made at a meeting of the Board of Directors convened today, to spin off the Display Device Business Division.This is an absorption-type split into a wholly-owned subsidiary and is expected applicable as a simple company split. Contents of succeeding assets etc., schedule of a spin-off, and name of succeeding company, etc. are to be determined and will be announced separately following resolutions by another meeting of the Board of Directors.For the full details visit https://global.sharp/corporate/ir/topics/pdf/200529-3.pdf.About Sharp CorporationSharp Corporation (TSE: 6753) is a worldwide developer of innovative products and core technologies that play a key role in shaping the future of electronics. As a leader in liquid crystal displays (LCDs) and digital technologies, Sharp offers one of the broadest and most advanced lines of consumer electronics, information products and electronic components, while also creating new network businesses. For more information, please visit www.sharp.co.jpSource: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.