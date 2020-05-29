Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2020) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that David Vinokurov, CEO and President of Fandom Sports will be joining the Board of Directors as a new member of the Board effective June 1, 2020. Mr. Vinokurov will be replacing Jonna Birgans.

Update: Year End Financial Filings

Due to circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the British Columbia Securities Commission and other members of the Canadian Securities Administrators granted issuers in the Canadian securities industry, including Fandom Sports Media Corp., up to an additional 45 days to complete year-end statutory filings. The Company does not believe that it will be able to file its January 31, 2020, audited annual financial statements by its usual 120-day deadline of June 1, 2020, and will be relying on the extension. Accordingly, as required by the conditions of the extension, the company's management and other insiders will be subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles in Section 9 of National Policy 11-207 until its financial statements are filed, which will be expected on or before July 14, 2020 (45 days from the original filing deadline).

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company in news releases, including the information herein, there are no other material business developments since the date of the Company's most recent filing of its interim financial statements and interim management discussion and analysis (MD&A) for its Q3 ended October 31, 2019.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED."

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

Fandom Esports Platform is all about micro-payments with Blaze blockchain technology that offers unbeatable speed and high industry adaptability. Because of its unparalleled speed and industry-defining structure. Using Blaze as a payment structure for Fandom Esports Platform will open up new micro transaction-based revenue opportunities for FANDOM SPORTS.

