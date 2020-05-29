LifeArc awards £ 1.5 million grant to Vicore Pharma for the VP01 COVID-19 clinical study

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative medicines for rare lung disorders, today announces that the UK charity LifeArc has awarded the company approximately £ 1.5 million (18.5 MSEK) for the ATTRACT VP01 (C21) COVID-19 study, allowing the company to accelerate the development program by opening more sites.

"We are grateful for and pleased with LifeArc's decision to make a significant financial contribution to our phase II trial with VP01 in COVID-19 patients. Our study was prioritized by an expert panel among a large number of applications", says Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO of Vicore Pharma.

About the study

The study, named ATTRACT ( A ngiotensin II T ype T wo R eceptor A gonist C OVID-19 T rial), is targeting hospitalized patients treated with basic respiratory care, but not yet on mechanical ventilation. These patients have an intense inflammatory drive in the lungs which can lead to acute respiratory failure if it progresses.

The study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase II trial in approximately 100 COVID-19 patients. It will, in addition to safety, investigate the efficacy on respiratory failure and functional outcomes. Chief Investigator of the trial is Professor Joanna Porter, University College London.

The ATTRACT study has received full approval in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and the Health Research Agency (Ethics Committee) and is now up and running at University College London (UCL). Fortunately, the COVID-19 situation is now improving in the UK. Therefore Vicore experienced a delay in the study start and hence a process to open additional sites has been initiated to secure recruitment.

"We are incredibly grateful for this charity funding which allows us to broaden the recruitment base, even outside the UK", says Rohit Batta CMO, Vicore Pharma. "We are fully committed to bringing this medicine to patients in need as swiftly as possible."

Melanie Lee, CEO of LifeArc commented: "As an independent medical charity with expertise in medical translation, LifeArc could rapidly offer the resources to evaluate proposals and financially support studies with the best chance of improving outcomes in patients with COVID-19. We're hopeful that this funding will help address the urgent need for new treatment options."

About LifeArc

LifeArc is a UK-based self-funded medical research charity. Their mission is to advance translation of early science into health care treatments or diagnostics that can be taken through to full development and made available to patients.

LifeArc has made £ 10 million available for clinical COVID-19 research to repurpose existing medicines or those in the late stage of development as this approach offers one of the fastest routes to develop new treatments that could tackle the virus and its impact.

First in class molecule

VP01 (C21), a first in class orally available low molecular weight angiotensin II receptor type 2 (AT2R) agonist, activates the "protective arm" of the renin angiotensin system (RAS). It is under development for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), pulmonary fibrosis in systemic sclerosis (SSc) and COVID-19.

