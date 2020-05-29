Ebiquity's FY19 results (delayed by the COVID-19 lockdown) were in line with expectations. The impact of the pandemic on the advertising sector is harsh, but is far from uniform, with some verticals notably more resilient than others. Ebiquity's leading market position equips it with the data to benchmark and advise. Careful cost management should mitigate some of the COVID-19 related trading difficulties, as reflected in our tentative FY20 forecast, with the balance sheet remaining sound. Management guidance remains withdrawn. The New CEO, Nick Waters, joins on 1 July (see our April flash note).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...