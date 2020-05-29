Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG! Dieser Goldexplorer kennt kein Halten mehr!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Berlin
29.05.20
10:00 Uhr
0,101 Euro
+0,006
+6,19 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.05.2020 | 10:04
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PENDRAGON PLC - Sale and Leaseback of Property at Porsche Stockport

PENDRAGON PLC - Sale and Leaseback of Property at Porsche Stockport

PR Newswire

London, May 29

Pendragon PLC
("Pendragon or the "Company")

Sale and Leaseback by Pendragon of Property at Porsche Centre Stockport

Notification of Class 2 Transaction

The Company is pleased to announce that, in accordance with its plan for its motor vehicle dealership in Stockport (the "Property"), the Company has entered into a sale and leaseback agreement over the Property with Al Mana Property International Limited ("Al Mana"), a special purpose vehicle forming part of the Al Mana Group of Companies, for the purposes of property investment (the "Transaction").

Under the terms of the Transaction, Pendragon has received £10.5 million in cash, while retaining the use of the Property under a 15 year lease. The proceeds from the Transaction will be used for general corporate purposes.

Pendragon Sabre Limited, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, has security of tenure as the tenant, with Pendragon acting as the lease guarantor under the terms of the Transaction. The Transaction is in line with the Company's ambition to focus its resources on generating returns through its motor businesses whilst ensuring the Property remains available to Pendragon. The lease carries a market rent of £665,000 per annum. As at the date of the Company's annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019, the Property carried a gross asset value of £9.8 million.

Enquiries

Henry Wallers

Jack Gault
Headland

Headland
0203 805 4822

0203 805 4822
PENDRAGON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.