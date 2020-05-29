DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: Audited Results For Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited 29.05.2020 / 09:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Audited Results For Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited* Shareholders of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company") are referred to Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited's audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2019 that were released today. Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Copies of these Annual Financial Statements are available on the Company's website https://www.steinhoffinternational.com/index.php. Stellenbosch, 29 May 2020 2020-05-29 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road 7600 Stellenbosch South Africa Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1056067 End of News DGAP News Service 1058551 2020-05-29

