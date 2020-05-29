Genestack Ltd. today announced that its flagship multi-omics data catalogue, curation and integrative search product, Omics Data Manager (ODM), has been licensed and implemented by AstraZeneca.

Genestack's ODM is an enabling technology providing a central hub for organising and querying multi-omics data from multiple sites, including transcriptomics and proteomics. Curation tools, such as ODM, will enable AstraZeneca scientists to ensure the metadata for studies, samples and data files is accurate, complete and consistent with their data model. ODM's flexible APIs will integrate into AstraZeneca's existing IT architecture and allow cross-study and cross-omics queries. The tool will allow AstraZeneca to fully utilise past, present and future omics datasets by making data findable, accessible, interoperable and re-usable (FAIR).

"ODM is our latest product and it builds on years of close work between our domain experts and those at global biopharmaceutical companies. We're proud of the modern technology stack, flexible multi-omics data and metadata models and APIs, as well as our focus on great user experience. We believe firmly that modern enterprise data strategy is not just about software, but also about the right team and an agile, collaborative, long-term approach." -- Misha Kapushesky, CEO Genestack Limited.

"Our collaboration with Genestack helps build a single data platform for many of our scientists to query omics data from a large number of studies across R&D. Omics Data Manager will allow our scientists and bioinformaticians to fully harness omics data for faster and more relevant drug discovery and translational research." -- Claus Bendtsen, Executive Director Data Sciences Quantitative Biology, Discovery Sciences, R&D, AstraZeneca.

About Genestack Limited

Since it was founded in 2012 Genestack's mission has been to accelerate discoveries in biopharmaceutical, consumer goods, healthcare, and agriscience organisations, by tackling the explosive growth of omics data. The company's flagship product, Omics Data Manager (ODM), launched in 2019, helps organisations create a FAIR catalogue of multi-omics data (studies, samples, associated omics data), with tools and APIs for metadata templates, curation and powerful integrative search across data metadata. ODM provides mission-critical technology modules that enable life science enterprises to execute their data strategy. Genestack complements this product with a range of professional services including technology consulting, product implementation, managed service and co-development models. Please visit www.genestack.com and follow Genestack on Linkedin

