European CEO Magazine Explores COVID-19's Impact on Business Innovation and the Burgeoning Market for Indoor Inspection Drones in the Summer Edition

LONDON, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Schumpeter, the Austrian political economist, believed that times of crisis are drivers of innovation. The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted businesses all around the world and brought economies to a standstill. But from this turmoil, we are likely to emerge from the crisis with radical new ideas for organisations. Charlotte Gifford explores how the pandemic is fuelling business innovation in the latest edition of European CEO magazine.

Elsewhere in the magazine, Barclay Ballard investigates why management consultancy firms are so well-established in some markets and underused in others. Although cultural differences are partly responsible, scandals in the industry, as well as a lack of diversity and gender equality, have damaged firms' reputations in under-penetrated markets. Ultimately, the unequal spread of consultancy firms shows that the industry still has plenty of room for growth.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview, Flyability CEO Patrick Thévos explains how he built the world's first indoor drone company. By navigating through inaccessible spaces, Flyability's drones can carry out inspections that save companies from putting their employee's lives at risk. Between 2020 and 2024, the market for indoor inspection robots has the potential to grow by $3.72bn, meaning Flyability is poised for stratospheric growth.

Topics also covered in the Summer edition of European CEO include the surprising benefits of workplace rivalries, Moscow's decision to reduce its share in the Russian oil company Rosneft and the importance of reliable market research during times of crisis.

To read more about all of this and more, pick up the latest copy of European CEO magazine, available in print, on tablet and online now.

