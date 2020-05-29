DATAGROUP's business model is relatively resilient to the COVID-19 crisis with a recurring revenue base of over 75%, mostly from its service-as-a-product contracts with German SMEs. In its reported H120 results to April 2020, the company announced organic revenue growth of 4%. COVID-19 has affected the acquisition of new projects and the integration of recently acquired companies, which prompted DATAGROUP to withdraw guidance in April. However, as mentioned during the results call, management does not expect a year-on-year decrease in EBITDA in FY20. Trading at 30.8x FY20e P/E and 22.9x FY21e P/E on consensus estimates, DATAGROUP is trading at a premium to peers.

