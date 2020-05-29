Moody's Analytics, a global provider of financial intelligence, today announced that its software has been selected by Assimoco Group, an Italian insurance group and the insurance provider for the Italian Cooperative Movement since 1978. Assimoco Group will use the Moody's Analytics SolvencyWatch solution to monitor key solvency metrics.

Powered by Moody's Analytics award-winning modeling capabilities, the SolvencyWatch solution quickly calculates an insurer's assets and liabilities to reflect the latest market conditions, enabling chief risk officers (CROs) to monitor their solvency position in real time.

The tool's intuitive dashboard allows CROs and risk teams to visualize the impact on crucial solvency metrics under changes to market and non-market risks, and communicate to stakeholders what is driving changes in those metrics.

"The Moody's Analytics SolvencyWatch solution will allow us to monitor our solvency position frequently, accurately, and cost effectively," said Ruggero Frecchiami, General Manager at Assimoco Group. "This is critical for managing our capital position, and for understanding the potential impact of future market movements on our business."

"In the current environment, our customers are looking for solutions that deliver timely, actionable financial analytics to help senior management monitor their solvency position," said Jack Cheyne, Senior Director at Moody's Analytics. "We are delighted that Assimoco Group will be using our SolvencyWatch solution to deliver this vital capability."

Learn more about the Moody's Analytics SolvencyWatch solution.

About Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody's Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,300 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.

About Assimoco Group

The Assimoco Group, whose first company was founded in 1978, is the insurance provider for the Italian Cooperative Movement. Insurance products offered by Assimoco cover a wide range of risks that satisfy the insurance needs of people and companies.

The Assimoco Group is the first insurance company in Italy to have obtained the B Corp Certification, and is the first to have acquired the status of a Benefit Company. The shareholders are R+V Versicherung AG, a leading insurance group in Germany and the flagship company of the German Cooperative Sector; Federazione delle Cooperative Raiffeisen (Federation of Raiffeisen Cooperatives); Fondosviluppo; Confcooperative (Confederazione Cooperative Italiane Italian Confederation of Cooperatives); and Credito Cooperativo (BCC). Total funding at 31 December 2019 amounted to €667.357 million. Financial assets under management amounted to €4.014 billion. Non-Life Company profit amounted to €24.701 million. Life Company profit was €20.375 million.

