Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INDW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 29-May-2020 / 11:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Industrials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 28-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 324.7139 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20628 CODE: INDW LN ISIN: LU0533033584 ISIN: LU0533033584 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INDW LN Sequence No.: 66812 EQS News ID: 1058799 End of Announcement EQS News Service

