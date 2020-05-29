Early Equity Plc - Interim Resultst

29 May 2020

EARLY EQUITY PLC

("Early Equity" or the "Company")

Interim Results

Executive Director's Statement

I am pleased to present the unaudited interim results for the Company for the six month period ended 29th February 2020.

Results and Review of Business

The loss for the period was GBP£344,474 (2019: GBP68,045) representing a loss per share of 0.038p (2019: 0.01p). The losses are significantly higher than the previous year as they reflect the costs associated with the subsidiary business (Meihome (M) Sdn Bhd ('Meihome') and the general running costs of maintaining a public limited company. It is also reflective of our transition from an investment company to an operating company.

Although the Group generated a loss in the year it has a net asset position of £1,437,516 (2019 - £1,624,475)

During the period, the Company raised a total of £510,074 by way of subscription.

Post Balance Sheet Events

There have been no material events, transactions or developments within the post balance sheet period.

Outlook

Further to our audited figures up to 31stAugust 2019 which reported a downturn in sales by Yicom Global Sdn Bhd ('Yicom') which had a detrimental effect on the balance sheet of Yicom, coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic, sales have continued to decline.

On 1 September 2019, the Company entered into a relationship agreement with Yicom and the board are working actively with them to integrate new product lines and routes to market which we anticipate will re-energise sales.

On the 22ndFebruary 2019 the Company acquired a controlling interest in Meihome, an e-commerce platform. Early Equity has acquired 60% stake thus resulting in Meihome becoming a subsidiary of the Company. Meihome is an e-commerce marketplace that carries products and/or services of third-party merchants.

On 1 September 2019, the Company entered into a relationship agreement with Meihome and have been working with them to develop the e-commerce platform to support merchant upload of their own products (versus Meihome staff administering changes under its original format). For the purposes of valuing this subsidiary, the figure stated in our audited figures up to 31stAugust 2019 has been used. The launch of the new platform coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic spread across Asia (the region was affected as early as January 2020) and consequently the number of forecast merchants and sales have not materialised. The Company are working to implement a new range of products that will reinvigorate the business.

As detailed above, the current world-wide economic effect of Covid-19 has led to a downturn in the revenues and activities of the Group. Furthermore, the Company has experienced delays in gathering the required information for the application to the London Stock Exchange for a Standard Listing. This has created some uncertainty in the business, and the short to medium term outlook is difficult to assess. Consequently, the Company has decided to suspend the application to the London Stock Exchange Standard Listing until the financial outlook is clearer, and working conditions have returned to some normality. The Board will review this position when the economic conditions and visibility improve, and update the market accordingly.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to take this opportunity to thank shareholders and professional advisers for their continued support of the Company.

Chua Siew Lian

Executive Director

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR SIX MONTHS TO 29 FEBRUARY 2020

6 months to

29 February 2020 6 months to

28 February 2019 CONTINUING OPERATIONS GBP GBP TURNOVER/DIVIDEND INCOME 33,805 38,561 Less Cost of Sales: Opening Inventory 25,665 Purchases 22,144 Closing Inventory (26,634) Gross Profit 10,631 OTHER INCOME ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (277,445) (110,836) OTHER OPERATING (EXPENSES) GAIN (88,534) (5,639) FINANCE COSTS (775) (1,409) (LOSS) BEFORE TAX (344,274) (68,045) INCOME TAX 200 - (LOSS) FOR THE YEAR / PERIOD (344,474) (68,045) LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO: Owners of the parent 324,604 - Non-controlling interest 19,870 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEAR / PERIOD (344,474) (68,045) BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE (0.038p) (0.01p)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 28 FEBRUARY 2019 6 months to

29 February 2020 6 months to

28 February 2019 GBP GBP NON-CURRENT ASSETS Goodwill 191,818 Fixed Assets 40,873 INVESTMENTS Available-for-sale financial assets 260,794 1,257,406 Investment in Yicom Global Sdn Bhd 416,237 909,722 CURRENT ASSETS Inventory 24,634 Deposit and prepayment 5,217 Trade and other receivables 600,134 47,460 Cash and cash equivalents 69,529 276,970 Other Receivables - 42,796 699,514 367,226 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 99,857 (24,717) Accrued Expenses 59,056 21,678 Deferred Tax Liabilities 3,175 3,756 Provision for Taxation 9,632 (560) 171,720 (157) NET CURRENT ASSETS / (LIABILITIES) 527,794 367,069 NET ASSETS 1,437,516 1,624,475 REPRESENTING:- Share capital 897,959 1,159,623 Share premium 2,090,191 1,496,090 2,988,150 2,655,713 Non-controlling interest 26,965 59,284 Loss for the year (344,474) Fair value reserve 334,790 142,983 Exchange reserve (95) Accumulated losses (1,567,820) (1,233,505) SHAREHOLDERS FUNDS 1,437,516 1,624,475

The interim financial information for the six months ended 29 February 2020 is neither audited nor reviewed, but has been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies set out in the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 August 2019.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the announcement.

