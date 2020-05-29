Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Disclosure of Rights Attached to Listed Securities
London, May 26
27thMay 2020
Cadogan Petroleum plc (the "Company")
Rights Attaching to Listed Securities
In compliance with paragraph 9.2.6E of the Listing Rules, the Company has submitted to the National Storage Mechanism a copy of its Articles of Association, which set out the principal rights and restrictions attached to its ordinary shares of 3 pence each. The National Storage Mechanism can be accessed at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.
For further information, please contact:
Cadogan Petroleum plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer fady.khallouf@cadoganpetroleum.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Broker to Cadogan Petroleum plc
David Porter +44 (0) 20 7894 7000