The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 3 June 2020. ISIN: DK0061277894 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: EAC Invest -------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 12,347 shares (DKK 100,200,000) -------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,292 shares (DKK 802,200) -------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 10,055 (DKK 3,519,250) -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 350 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: EAC -------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3305 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=778498