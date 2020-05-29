Regulatory News:

Kering (Paris:KER) shareholders are invited to take part in the Company's Combined General Meeting to be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the instructions issued by the French government and health authorities, the General Meeting will exceptionally take place behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders1

The General Meeting will be broadcast live and in its entirety on the Company's website: https://www.kering.com/en/ (Finance/Shareholders information/Annual General Meeting section).

As the General Meeting is to be held behind closed doors, shareholders are invited to vote remotely, either by casting a postal vote or using the online voting platform.

Proxy/postal voting forms must be received by CACEIS Corporate Trust by Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the latest. In addition, the Votaccess online voting platform has been open since 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 and will remain open until 3 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 (Central European Time).

Shareholders are entitled to submit written questions before the General Meeting. Any questions should be submitted (preferably by email to actionnaire@kering.com) at least two business days before the General Meeting, i.e., on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the latest, and must be accompanied by a share ownership certificate.

However, it will not be possible to ask questions or to add new resolutions to the agenda during the General Meeting.

In compliance with provisions of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), the documents relating to the Annual General Meeting, together with the proxy/postal voting form, are available on the Company's website at https://www.kering.com/en/ (Finance/Shareholders information/Annual General Meeting section).

The Notice of Meeting, including the agenda, the proposed resolutions submitted to shareholders by the Board of Directors, and a description of the main options available to shareholders for taking part in and voting at the General Meeting and exercising their rights, was published on March 18, 2020 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO French bulletin of legal notices).

Two notices of adjournment were published on April 1 and April 24, 2020 in the BALO to set the new date of the General Meeting.

The convening notice was published in the BALO and in the legal gazette Les Petites Affiches on May 29, 2020.

The documents relating to the Annual General Meeting will be made available or communicated to the shareholders from today, in accordance with the legal and regulatory conditions in force.

1) Pursuant to article 4 of French Ordinance no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, adjusting the rules for the holding and deliberations of shareholders' meetings.

